Soldier held for defiling teenager

By Sania Babirye

A 45 year old soldier who allegedly defiled his colleague’s 13 year old daughter at Katabi military barracks has been remanded to Makindye military barracks.

Sergeant Major Tumwesigye Rajab has been arraigned before the general court Martial at Makindye chaired by Lt.Gen. Andrew Gutti and charged with defilement.

He has however denied the said charge remanded until the 8th of July me as investigations continues.

Prosecution led by major Raphael Mugisha says Sgt.Tumwesigye a militant or the regular Uganda peoples Defense forces attached to DOM-AF as a company sergeant major and a resident of Katabi barracks and a person subjected to military law on the 26th day February 2020 at Katabi military barracks performed a sexual act with the victim below the age of 14 .