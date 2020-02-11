Soldier wipes out family over land

By Robert Segawa

A Uganda People’s Defense Force ( UPDF) soldier has shot dead three family members, leaving one admitted at Lacor hospital in critical condition. The incidence is said to have been caused by a land wrangle.

The suspect has been identified as Corporal Geoffrey Okello attached to 4th Division barracks in Gulu district. He is currently detained at Barracks.

The incident happened on Monday at Vangadi Sub ward in Pece division Gulu municipality.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, Aswa region police spokesperson identified the deceased as Betrice Ajok 52 year’s, her sons Joachim Adong aged 20 years and Owen Norman aged 18 years.

He also identified an eight year old girl Afowe Peace, who is currently receiving treatment at St. Mary’s hospital Lacor.

Okema further adds that the two families have had misunderstandings over a small piece of land which the deceased family have been using for grazing goats.