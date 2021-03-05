Soroti teacher in trouble after receiving salary for no sweat

By Sania Babirye

A teacher in Soroti District local government, Acom Harriet has been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption court and charged with causing government a financial loss of over Seven million shillings in salary despite failure to perform her duties.

She appeared before grade a One Magistrate Moses Nabende and denied the said charges.

She has however been released on a cash bail of UGX 500,000 and ordered to return to court on the 26th of this month for hearing of her case.

Prosecution also informed court that investigations into the matter are complete.

Prosecution states that between April 2016 and December 2017, in Soroti, Acom was employed as a teacher at Soroti Municipal Council, she absconded from duties but regularly received salary amounting to 7,572,654 million shillings knowing or having reasons to believe that her acts of receiving money for no work done would cause financial loss and indeed caused the said financial loss to the Government of Uganda.