South Sudan national remanded

By Sania Babirye

Two South Sudan Nationals have been charged and remanded to Kitalya government prison on charges of unlawful possession of 13 kilograms of pangolin scales while in the lodge.

The two include 32 year old James Kerobina a student and resident of Chukudum village Eastern Equatorial state in South Sudan and 25 year old William Kamis also a resident of South Sudan.

They appeared before Buganda Road court chief magistrate Miriam Okello Ayo and pleaded not guilty to the said offense.

They were remanded until the 6th of January 2021 for when they will re-appear for mention of the case.

Prosecution says the duo on December 21st 2020 at Good Time Lodge in Kamdini Township in Oyam district had in their possession 13 kgs of pangolin scales without a valid wildlife use right.