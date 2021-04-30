Speaker Kadaga ask out going MPs to accept that there is new life after parliament

By Alice Lubwama

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has commended the outgoing legislators for the distinguished service they have rendered to parliament and Uganda at large and appealed to them to find ways of accepting that there is life after parliament.

Kadaga made the remarks while speaking at the seminar named life after parliament which is organized by parliament to orient the MPs who never made it for the 11th parliament that there is life after parliament.

Kadaga noted that the outgoing MPs have given in all their time to do parliament work most especially when it came to budget time during the committee and plenary sittings

She has questioned them to find new ways of navigating the new life outside parliament so as to live comfortably.

Former Bukedea county mp in 8th parliament Charles Okello Oduman informed the outgoing members of parliament that they should first accept that they are no longer members of parliament and then everything will be soft for them.

He has also asked them to give space for the newly elected members to do their work and spend more time on recovery to reorganize themselves if they want to make a return.

He has also asked them to leave the mourning mood and organised their finances plus repositioning themselves.

Charles Ocici one of the facilitator also appealed to the outgoing MPs to reset their minds and stop blaming themselves for not making it again to the 11th parliament if they are to prosper financially when they are out of parliament.

He has also advised them to reorganize their cash flows because now they can’t spend the same way as they have been doing while MPs. He has asked them to communicate the massage of acceptance to their close friends and those people responsible that they have really lost the elections and it is a time to start life again in anew style

outside parliament.

Dokolo woman Mp Cecilia Ogwal said that even the cabinet ministers who will not make it in the new cabinet also need this kind of orientation to prepare them for the new life when they are not members of cabinet.