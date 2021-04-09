Ssegirinya case: EC says he was dully nominated and elected

By Sania Babirye

The Electoral Commission has asked court to dismiss an Election Petition challenging the victory of Kawempe North MP elect Muhammad Ssegirinya filed by Sulaiman Kidandala on grounds that it is baseless.

According to an affidavit sworn in by the Kampala district returning officer, Barbara Mulimira, Ssegirinya was dully nominated after he presented the requisite academic qualifications including his UCE and UACE in the names of Richard Ssegirinya from Pimbas Senior Secondary School and a deed poll for changing his name from “Ssegirinya Richard” to “Ssegirinya Muhammad”.

The Electoral commission further claims that Ssegirinya’s election, and gazetting was also held in accordance with the Electoral laws since he possessed the required A level equivalent amongst other requirements.

Segirinya is currently at Kitalya government prison on charges of inciting violence after being remanded by Buganda road court on Tuesday this week.

Kidandala is challenging Ssegirinya’s victory accusing him of forging both O and A level certificates to facilitate his nomination after petitioning UNEB over Ssegirinya’s academic transcripts.

However, in a reply by UNEB to Kidandala dated 15th March 2021,it shows that the results Segirinya submitted to the Electoral commission were of two female candidates including people reg.no. U0053/054 (2007) that belongs to Nampiima Sarah who sat Mengo Scondary School and not Segirinya Richard who claimed to have sat from Pimba Secondary School as he alleged.

UNEB also stated that U0053/754(2009) was candidate Nabadda Maureen from Mengo Senior Secondary School and not Segirinya Richard from Pimba Secondary school.

UNEB further stated that certificate serial number U1884798 and A0964827 respectively that were submitted by Kidandal for verification are not authentic issued by the Board.

Kidandala asked the high court to nullify Segirinya’s victory and orders fresh elections on grounds that Segirinya did not seat both Oand A levels.