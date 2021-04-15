Ssegirinya granted bail

By Sania Babirye

Kawempe North Member of Parliament Elect Muhammad Ssegirinya has finally been granted bail by Buganda road court.

This is after his lawyers led by Medard Ssegona informed court that Ssegirinya has an election petition before the high court challenging his victory which he must respond to.

Grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu then ordered Ssegirinya who has spent close to three weeks in Kitalya government prison to pay a three million in cash while his sureties led by Derick Nyeko and Patrick Nsanja have been ordered to deposit 50 Million not cash.

The case has been adjourned to the 12th of May 2021.

Ssegirinya is charged with inciting violence and on the 23rd of March 2012, he was charged and remanded after pleading not guilty to the said offence.

Prosecution states Muhammad Segirinya and others still at large on the 25th day of March at Mini price in the Kampala district did an act calculated to incite violence against other persons by holding placards demanding for their presidential victory ,Free Mubiru James, Nubian Lee,Eddy Mutwe by reasons of their political opinions.

He was arrested allegedly demanding for the alleged presidential victory of his party president Robert Kyagulanyi and the unconditional release of all NUP party members and supporters who were arrested on the 30th of December 2020 during the Presidential campaigns and are currently held up in different Prisons.