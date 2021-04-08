Ssegirinya sent to jail

By Sania Babirye



Kawempe North Member of Parliament elect Muhammad Ssegirinya has further been remanded to Kitalya government prison until the 15th of April after Buganda road court declined to hear his bail application as requested by his lawyers citing not being ready to proceed with the case trial.

Grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu ruled that Ssegirinya’s lawyers led by Shamim Malende had not prepared for the case hearing yet she had adjourned the case to today for both hearing and bail application since state had clearly stated that police investigations had been completed and had three witnesses ready to testify in court.

Kamasanyu accused Segirinya’s lawyers of doing un-injustice to their client by failing to do their due diligence as lawyers by getting ready to defend their client who has been on remand for two weeks.

Malende told court that they were not ready to proceed with the case hearing today since state had not served them with the statements for the three prosecution witnesses and that all efforts to access the said statements had been futile.

However, state refuted the said allegations informing court that none of Ssegirinya’s lawyers ever approached the office of the DPP for the said statement including today morning when they knew that the case was coming up for hearing.

Meanwhile, Ssegirinya who followed the said proceedings via video conferencing from Kitalya begged the magistrate to grant him bail since he is sick and in need of immediate medical attention.

Ssegirinya explained that he was allegedly brutally arrested and tortured by both police and military and needs to see a doctor because the environment in Kitalya is not conducive to his health.

However, the magistrate explained to him that she has neither heard or denied him bail, but his lawyers have failed him by failing to get ready to defend him and promised to take his health consideration until the 15th of this months.

Segirinya was remanded to Kitalya government prison on the 23rd of March after pleading not guilty to the offence of inciting violence.

Prosecution states Muhammad Segirinya and others still at large on the 25th day of March at Mini price in the Kampala district did an act calculated to incite violence against other persons by holding placards demanding for their presidential victory ,Free Mubiru James, Nubian Lee,Eddy Mutwe by reasons of their political opinions.

He was arrested allegedly demanding for the alleged presidential victory of his party president Robert Kyagulanyi and the unconditional release of all NUP party members and supporters who were arrested on the 30th of December 2020 during the Presidential campaigns and are currently held up in different Prisons.