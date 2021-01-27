Ssekabira disqualified for failing to prove his disability

By Sania Babirye

The high court has dismissed an application by a one Herbert Ssekabira who dragged the Electoral commission for disqualifying him from vying for the male district Councillor position representing people with disabilities in Luwero district for failing to prove his disability.

Kampala High Court Judge Esta Nambayo has today upheld EC’s decision to disqualify the alleged hearing impaired Ssekabira the NRM candidate and the incumbent from the ongoing elections leaving his rival Suuna Mulema unopposed.

The Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama disqualified Ssekabira on grounds that he had failed to prove substantially his disability in accordance with Disabilities Act 2019. On the 28th of December 2020 and directed the Returning Officer for Luwero District to declare Ssekabira’s rival Suuna Mulema elected unopposed because he was the only remaining candidate in the race.

The applicant was disqualified following a complaint by Legal Disability Rights Advocacy a non-governmental organization which stated that Ssekabira did not have any hearing disabilities and could nor represent their interests.

However, being dissatisfied, Ssekabira appealed against the Electoral Commission’s decision in the High Court for further redress.