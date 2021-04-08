State contributes UGX300M to help in Archbishop Lwanga’s burial

By Deo Wasswa and Patricia Osman

The president of Uganda His excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has eulogized the late Archbishop Kizito Lwanga for facilitating the growth of Christian faith in Uganda and beyond.

In his condolence message delivered by the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Sekandi, Museveni noted that under the stewardship of Lwanga, Kampala Archdiocese grew to a great proportion and continues to thrive because of the solid foundation he built.

Museveni further noted that Lwanga will be remembered as the practical Christian who placed equal emphasis on both the spiritual and physical needs of the people.

He added that the late Archbishop recognized the importance of encouraging believers fulfilling their responsibility as co-creators with God here on earth. According to the president, this was demonstrated by the numerous development projects which Lwanga initiated into his Christian ministry. ‘’ by doing so, the late Archbishop Lwanga, inspired Christians to participate in the work of creating a secure and prosperous Uganda’’ President said.

The government has contributed 300 million Uganda shillings to cater for burial arrangements.

The Archbishop Kizito Lwanga who died of blood clot in the wee hours of Friday night last week has been finally laid to rest inside Rubaga Cathedral church today.

While leading the send-off requiem, Bishop Anthony Zziwa, the chairman of Episcopal conference who is also the Bishop of Kiyinda Mityana diocese has appreciated the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga for promoting the Buganda culture. “The late through his mamba clan made several developments that pushed our cultural values high’’ Anthony said.

Bishop Anthony further advised other religious leaders not to abandon their cultures because by emulating the late Bishop Kizito Lwanga

Kizito Lwanga is now the third person to be buried inside the Rubaga cathedral, the first one was the French archbishop Edward Michaud who was the first archbishop in Uganda and the second was Joseph Kiwanuka the first archbishop in Uganda and in Africa.

Archbishop’s burial was attended by 500 people encompassing clergies, government officials, political leaders among others.

At the burial ceremony, the Catholic Church through the pope’s representative in Uganda, Biaco Luigi announced Paul Ssemwogerere the Bishop of Kasana – Luwero diocese as the apostolic administrator for Kampala Arch-diocese.

In the message, he consoled the Catholic Church in Uganda and the world for the loss of a great and committed shepherd like Dr Lwanga.

Unlike an ordinary Bishop or Archbishop, the administrator has only vicarious power, governing not in his own name, but in the name of the pope whose jurisdiction he exercises in line with canon law 371.

It stipulates that an apostolic administration is a certain portion of the people of God which is not erected as a Diocese by the Supreme Pontiff due to special and particularly grave reasons

May the soul the Arch-Bishop Cyprian Lwanga rest in eternal peace.