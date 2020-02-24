Stella Nyanzi faints again after hearing of her supporters’ case

By Sania Babirye

Makerere university researcher Dr.Stella Nyanzi has once again fainted while at court.

Dr. Nyanzi had come to show support to six FDC members who are charged with throwing a mineral water bottle at the then Buganda road court grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu in August 2019 during her 18 month jail sentence that has since been squashed by the high court.

Nyanzi fainted outside the court room after grade one Magistrate Stella Amirisi Amabirizi adjourned the case to a later date.

However, her supporters managed to sit her a upright and resuscitate her.

The suspects include Wanyera Simon, 39 year old Waswa Abdalla a driver, 30 year old Ojobele Augustine who is self employed, 34 year old Abalinabyo Fatuma Zaina a businesswoman, 40 year old Katumba Moses , 37 year old Joel Kabali and a one lubya a Businessman .

State also did prefer two more fresh charges against the suspects including contempt of court and common assault by interrupting judicial proceedings, throwing insults and throwing a mineral bottle at grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu .

These however pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Meanwhile court identified Abalinabyo Fatuma as the suspect who threw the alleged mineral water bottle at the magistrate and is now separately charged with causing a charge of common assault.

These were first charged with incitement to violence and Malicious damage to property in which they are accused of willfully and unlawfully damaging a walk through detector machine a property of Buganda road court .

Prosecution States that the alleged group and others still at large on the 2nd of August 2019 at Buganda Road Court incited court audience to do an act of violence against Kamasanyu a Magistrate at the same court by respect of her office.