Stella Nyanzi’s supporters camp at court demanding she is formally charged

By Sania Babirye

Supporters of Former Makerere university researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi and Bivulu promoter Andrew Mukasa of Bajjo events have for the second day camped at Buganda road court hoping that the two would be finally be produced in court and charged.

Bajjo and Dr.Nyanzi were arrested on Monday with a group of other human Rights activists marching their way to the prime minister’s office protesting the failure by government to fully distribute food to vulnerable Ugandans during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown and currently detained at central police station Kampala.

The supporters led by Lord councillor Muhammed Segirinya, yesterday camped at Buganda road court from midday after they were heard information that the two would be produced in court that evening but in vain.

Today, the same group says they believe that police will eventually produce their people in court for formal charging so that they can secure bail for them.

According to Segirinya, they have been told that each suspect will require four people to stand surety for them.

These are facing charges of doing a neglect act likely to spread a dangerous disease COVID-19 among others.