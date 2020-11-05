We still need affirmative action – UWOPA

By Alice Lubwama

The Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) says affirmative action in politics should be maintained especially for the position of women until the society changes perception on women going on direct seats.

The coordinator of the association Mary Harriet Lamunu says it will be unfair to abolish affirmative action yet it has brought a number of women in the lime light.

Lamunu says that many women have shunned the direct seat because most societies despise them to the extent of denying them a chance to express their abilities.

Currently there only 20 women in parliament representing constituents on direct seat while 122 women are on affirmative action on district woman representation.

Some sections of the public including male MPs propose that government sets up a term limit for affirmative action for woman mps on claims that a district woman mp is empowered enough after serving in parliament for two years to run for direct seat.

However Lamunu say that if the term limits are to be introduced they should cut across all representations, including those who represent men, army , workers and people living with disabilities.

Lugazi municipality member of parliament Isaac Ssozi supports the proposal of having term limits for district woman representatives saying he will push for the amendment of the constitution to have term limits for district women representatives in parliament if he is elected back to parliament.

Ssozi says the intention of affirmative action for women in politics was aimed at having more women participate in decision making positions but this has not happened because some women are not ready to create space for others.

The mp say that some woman MPs have stayed in parliament for more than three terms denying. a chance to others to come.

He says that the two terms are enough to empower women on affirmative action to ran for direct seats with men.

Some of district woman members of parliament who have served for more than two terms include Wakiso district woman mp Rose Mary Sseninde Nansubuga ,Kiboga district woman MP Ruth Nankabirwa, ,speaker of parliament Rebecca Alitwala kadaga and Jalia Bintu Masindi woman MP.