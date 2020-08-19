Students ask that media houses to allocate more study time

By Alice Lubwama

Makerere University College of computing and information science has urged the Government to put in place measures to support effective study and learning during the lock down and other future pandemics.

A survey conducted in four districts across all regions including Kyenjojo, Sironko , Mukono and Nakapiripirit, on how students were able to access study information during the lock down showed that 23.7 % students were mainly using print study materials, 34% used television while 51.5% used radios.

The survey also indicated that 84.9% indicated that the learning materials had inadequate content, inadequate explanations, subjects were not balanced and insufficient media time.

While releasing the findings, the head of department Library and information science Makerere University, Dr Joyce Bukirwa said that the main challenges constrained the students from accessing information, included lack of nearby libraries, high cost of data bundles and OTT tax, failure to find relevant information, insufficient lessons among others.

Bukirwa said that in order to overcome the challenges, the students suggested that the government should the cost of internet bundles and OTT. They also suggested that community libraries should be established for them to access the necessary information to supplement their studies .

Students, especially those coming from very rural districts want the lessons on radio and televisions allocated more time. They also would wish their parents reduce the domestic work to allow more time to study.