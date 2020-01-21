Supermarkets and bakeries closed over poor hygiene

By Deo Wasswa

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has intensified mandatory standards enforcement in bakeries.

In the operations, UNBS has sealed off bakery mixers of Mega Standard Supermarket (Burton Street), Capital Shoppers Supermarket (Ntinda and Nakawa branches), Tuskys supermarket (Ntinda and Nansana branches), S&S Supermarket at Nkumba Close, Outlet bakery at Freedom City,

Kaduwa supplies, Kasampa bakery at Bugwere market, Tumwebaze bakery at Indian headquarters and Golden bakery in Mbale,

Sofrah bakery in Arua, Vision Bakery in Kiboga, Masindi Masters Bakers and Homeland bakery in Masindi for not complying with standards.

This comes after a sensitization meeting held with supermarket owners on 30th October 2019, where the standards body cautioned supermarket owners against selling uncertified products.

Routine inspections of all products covered under the mandatory standards are on-going across the country and all those found working contrary to the UNBS Distinctive mark regulation, 2018 and hygiene standards will be held liable.

According to UNBS spokesperson Victoria Namutebi, owners of the affected bakeries have been summoned to their offices.