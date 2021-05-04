Supreme Mufti commissions new Muslim community center

By Sania Babirye

The Mufti of Uganda His Eminence Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has commissioned a fully fledged Community Center at Kakirenge near Bombo Town council along Kampala- Gulu High Way.

The center includes a Mosque, a Primary and Quran School, Health facility and a bore hole.

According to the Uganda Muslim Supreme council Spokesperson Zziwa Ashiraf, the said building was built in partnership between Jadia Cooperative Society that offered land measuring 1.52 acres to host the center and Direct Aid Society, an International Charity Organisation based in Najanankumbi in Kampala, which financed the project.

Speaking at the launch of the Center, Sheikh Mubaje commended the project that he described as timely and beneficial to all people regardless of their tribal and religious inclinations.

Sheikh Mubaje also called upon the community to provide more land for such developmental projects as one of ways of protecting their land from grabbers.

He further expressed his condolence and sympathy upon the brutal assault of Members of the Nubian Community living in the area by a gang of land grabbers that tried to illegally evict them from their land including the project, resulting in many victims losing their limbs after being hacked.

The Supreme Mufti however, noted with concern the failure by the Police to apprehend the attackers.

“I call upon the relevant Gov’t authorities to intervene and ensure that the culprits are brought before the Courts of law for justice to prevail,” said the Mufti.

During the same function, Al Haj. Mahmoud Hussein, the Head of the Nubian Council of Elders , narrated the suffering Nubians as a tribe had gone through including discrimination since the overthrow of the late President Idi Amin in 1979.

According to Al Haj. Mahmlud, Nubians were tortured and lost lives and property on grounds that they were part of the inner circle of president Iddi Amin and called upon the Mufti to use his office and help them reach out to the highest authorities to address their concerns.

Haj Hussein also requested UMSC to grant them a separate Muslim District from Luwero since they have a high concentration of Muslims.