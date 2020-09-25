Sylvia Muwebwa summoned by Anti corruption court

By Deo Wasswa

The anti-corruption coalition Uganda (ACCU) has urged the anti-corruption court to keenly follow-up the summons made to Ms Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi, the chairperson of equal opportunities commission on alleged corruption scandals.

According to Cissy Kagaba,the executive director Anti-corruption coalition Uganda, most corruption related cases are dismissed from court due to lack of evidence.

“I think it is important that if anyone is summoned obviously they have to appear, but what we want is to ensure that justice prevails considering the fact we have a robust legal and institutional framework, we really hope that all the relevant evidence will be adduced.” said Kagaba.

Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu Ocaya issued a criminal summon to Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi to appear on September 30th to plead to the charges.

It is alleged that Ms Ntambi’s negligence led to gross mismanagement of the commission’s funds between July 2018 and April 2019.

Ms Ntambi now joins nine other suspects from the same commission, According to the charge sheet presented before the court in Kololo,

The nine senior officials were charged last year and are now out of prison on bail.

The charge sheet states that the officials face 25 corruption-related cases ranging from causing financial loss, conspiracy to defraud, embezzlement, corruption and abuse of office.