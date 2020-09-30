Sylvia Ntambi fails to show up in court

By Deo Wasswa

The Anti Corruption Court has issued criminal summons against the Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi.

She is wanted in court on 7th October 2020 to answer several corruption charges, after prosecution led by Harriet Ongom informed court presided over by Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu that Muwebwa was not in Court as she was ordered last week.

Muwebwa is charged jointly with other nine officials from the same commission, who are currently out on court bail. These pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The group is facing 25 charges including causing financial loss, embezzlement, corruption , abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud.

Muwebwa is accused of negligence which resulted into gross mismanagement of the commission’s funds between 2018 and April 2019

Evidence before court shows that Muwebwa conspired with other officials at the commission to defraud the government of 35 million shillings.

They claimed that the money was used to undertake an audit exercise of the Rural Electrification Programme in Uganda which activity is said to have not taken place.

Muwebwa’s troubles stem from a petition to the president by a whistle blower detailing several cases of unfair staff dismissal , refusal to renew staff contracts, irregular interdiction of staff and tribalism.

She was accused of recruiting tribe mates, classmate and relatives without following procedures