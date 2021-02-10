Sylvia Ntambi free at last, corruption cases against her withdrawn

By Sania Babirye

The Chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi is a free person after the Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn all corruption charges against her.

Anti corruption court judge Margaret Tibulya has dismissed the said charges after State Attorney Gloria Inzikuru presented withdraw letter dated 18th January 2021 indicating that DPP has lost interest in the matter.

Ntambi had been charged together with nine other equal opportunity employees for conspiring to defraud government more than 35 million shillings by allegedly paying themselves as per diem for editing and drafting Equal Opportunities Commission HIV/AIDS workplace Policy, yet none of the officials was reportedly entitled to it between January and December 2018.

According to the Prosecution the per diem in question was acquired by Agnes Enid Kamahoro, the Senior Personal Secretary Equal Opportunities Commission and later approved by Mpitsi Mujuni, the Secretary to the Commission, an act which caused financial loss to the government.

The Prosecution also contends that the monies which the accused persons accessed by the virtue of the different offices had been earmarked for sensitization on equity and rights issues in lower local governments in Karamoja region.

However Ntambi and her co accused denies the said charges and were currently out on bail after spending time on remand.