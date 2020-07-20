Tadwong warns NRM candidates against violence

By Deo Wasswa

The National Resistance movement deputy Secretary general, Richard Tadwong has warned all candidates who wish to compete for different positions in the forth coming party primaries to desist from causing violence.

While handing over the NRM National membership register to the NRM electoral commission deputy chairperson Sam Kijagi, Tadwong noted that the party will not tolerate violent candidates adding that they will be disqualified.

He has also cautioned the NRM party staff also to desist from involving in any activity that may endanger candidates.

The National Resistance movement register has 11.9 million voters out of 17.2 million voters in the country.

Tadwong noted that with the register this marks the beginning of serious activities of the party a head of internal election.

It’s allegedly that the NRM party had lost its register since 2016 when Amama Mbazi left the party, however Tadwong noted that this is false information , the party has been having the register.

.