Taxi operators pray that they are allowed to work amidst registration

By Alice Lubwama

A number of passengers who want to travel up country are still stranded in several taxi parks in Kampala due to the limited number of taxis allowed to operate.

Several people walked from the suburbs of Kampala this morning hoping to travel to their villages but there no taxis to transport them.

The chairperson of Masaka Taxi stage in the new park Moses Mawejje Birungi says they were happy to get back on the road today but the abrupt registration exercise has seriously affected their operations.

Mawejje says they are not opposed to the registration exercise but he suggests that they should be allowed to resume working so that they can raise the money required to pay for the Public Service Vehicle operator license since they have spent almost three months without working.

The vice chairperson of Busunju stage in Namirembe road Taxi Park Ismail Muwanga says although the few taxi operators in the park have doubled the fares, they cannot serve the big number of passengers available.