Teacher charged with raping two sisters

By Sania Babirye

A teacher has been charged with two counts of rape and obtaining over 6 million shillings from the sister of the victims after he pretended to be the Director of BABA TV and Radio station in Jinja district and promising to give them jobs.

The suspect is identified as 27 year old Muyinda Moses alias Kawanguzi a resident of Namulesa village in Mafubira trading center in Jinja district.

He has appeared before Jinja court grade one Magistrate Happy Kyomuhangi and pleaded not guilty to offenses including two counts of rape, in trafficking of persons, impersonation and obtaining money by false pretense.

He has been remanded at Kirinya government prison until the 16th of June after state prosecutor Elima Doreen informed court that investigations are still ongoing.

According to the charge sheet, the suspect pretended to be the director of Baba TV and Radio when the victim’s desperate big sister approached him for employment of her two young sisters.

Muyinda is said to have asked for 6,976000 million shillings to secure their employment between the 23rd of March and 13th of April 2020.

The victim’s sister later handed the two women and the the said money to the suspect.

However, the suspect together with others still at large took the two women between the 26th of March and 3rd of April at Mirembe guest house in Mafubira trading center, held them captives and unlawfully had canal knowledge with both of them without their consents.