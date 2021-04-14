Teachers ask that their money be reverted back to Micro finance support center

By Alice Lubwama

Uganda Private teachers union has petitioned parliament seeking for intervention into the UGX 20 billion that was pledged by government for teachers to see that they get it.

In their petition presented to speaker Kadaga by the general secretary Juma Mwamula they say the money has been transferred from the Microfinance support center to the ministry of education which has come up with stringent requirements like having a teacher registration status before they can receive the money.

Mwamula now wants the money to be reverted back to microfinance support center to enable every teacher in need benefit from it and wants Parliament to help them establish whether this money still exists saying that even though the schools partially opened many teachers are living in deplorable conditions.

They also want the teachers included among the beneficiaries of emyooga saying that they were excluded from groups of professionals who were to benefit from the program in October under unclear circumstances.

The Speaker of parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga in response promised to follow up on the matter.

During the COVID-19 lock down the president promised 20 billion shillings to be put in teachers SACCOs to help them start up small income generating projects as they had been closed down for long period of time.