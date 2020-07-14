Tear gas and rubber bullets fired as Malende picks nomination forms

By Sania Babirye

Tear gas and rubber bullets have been fired by police at the people power movement headquarters in Kamyokya as police tried to arrest Shamim Malende a people power member who had gone to pick her nomination form for the Kampala woman MP seat.

According to police, Malende the people power supporter flouted standard operation procedures by gathering a group of people to escort her to the party headquarters to pick forms.

As a result, police tried to arrest her however, she was protected by her supporters who charged at police forcing police to fire teargas and bullets to disperse the angry youths.

Malende later forced her way into the party offices escaping arrest.

She has described the incident as uncalled for but not surprising saying that they are used to the unprofessional conduct of the police .

She however says that she will not be intimidated .

Malende will be battling for the seat with among others FDC’s Dr.Stella Nyanzi who has already been nominated by the FDC party to stand on the party ticket.

The seat is currently being represented by estranged FDCs Nagayi Nabilla who has not yet expressed any intentions to stand again.