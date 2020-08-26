Teargas in Mbale as NUP leader Kyagulanyi goes to Mbale High Court

By Sania Babirye

Police in Mbale has fired live bullets and tear gas to disperse supporters of National Unity Platform party president and 2021 presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi as they tried to follow him at the Mbale high court this morning.

Hon.Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine is suing police officers for blocking him from attending a paid for talk show on one of the local stations in Mbale town.

The supporters gathered along the way and started following Bobiwine’s motorcade forcing police to disperse them after they had gathered outside court.

Police was forced to arrest some supporters in the said fracas.

On the 13th of August of this month, People power Hon.Robert Kyagulanyi dragged the Inspector General of police and the Mbale senior police officers seeking compensation in form of damages for allegedly blocking him from having a paid for radio talk show on one of the local stations in Mbale.

Through his lawyer Anthony Wameeli, Bobiwine sued the IGP Martin Okoth Ochola, Mbale RDC Balasa Sulaiman Ogajo and the DISO of Mbale George Mwoda.

He wants the IGP and his co accused to pay him for violating his constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression .

He is also accusing them of discriminating against him since they said police officers allowed other politicians to hold their talk show on the same day on the sane radio stations.

Others being sued include Mbale regional police commanded Wesley Nganizi, Mbale DPC Ahimbisibwe Fred and Mbale CPS commander Kato Arafti.

Bobiwine wants court to compel the said police officers to individually pay him punitive damages accusing them of during teargas amongst his supporters.

Bobiwine also seeks other declarations including a permanent injunction against police from ever stopping or interfering in his campaigns or talk shows on TV or radio countrywide.