Teenage pregnancies,violence cases increased during lock down

By Gloria Nakiyimba



Girls were the most affected by the closure of schools during COVID-19 lock down leading to a rise in teenage pregnancy and early marriage.

A new survey conducted by by Sauti za Wananchi at Twaweza during this period showed that teenage pregnancies shot up to 45% followed by early marriage at 15% while drug abuse increased by 49%

Data from Sauti za Wananchi shows that there has been an increase in physical, emotional and sexual violence affecting women and girls during the lock down

Citizens say violence, teenage pregnancy and other social problems have increased in their community.

According to the findings of the survey conducted half of Ugandans reported physical violence in their communities at 51%, emotional violence at 51% while sexual violence stood at 46%.

79% of citizens interviewed say teenage pregnancy has become a bigger problem during the Corona virus pandemic, while 51% say physical violence, got worse.

Emotional violence also shot up with 51% of citizens reporting to have witness this increase in their communities and 46% reported a hike in sexual violence in their communities.

Marie Nnayanzi, the lead researcher at Twaweza’s Sauti za Wananchi noted that most citizens think girls are more affected by school closures than boys.

64% of citizens interviewed in the high-frequency mobile phone panel survey, think girls are more affected by school closures than boys while only 2% said : that boys were more affected than girls.

On a positive note 20% of the interviewee observed that physical violence in the homes had gotten better, 29% noted that it had not changed at all while 51% observed that this had gotten worse during the lock down

Alcohol consumption got worse with 58% of citizens surveyed confirming witnessing this in their communities.

Drug use and abuse was also reported with 49% of citizens saying they observed this in their communities. The findings were released as the world celebrated International Women’s day.