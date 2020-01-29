Three accused of stealing building materials have been charged

By Sania Babirye

Three people who are accused of stealing Plumbing materials valued at 8.1 million shillings from hardware city located at Nakasero have been arraigned before Buganda road court and charged with theft.

These include a security guard attached to SGA and a residents of Mbuya in Nakawa division, 18 year old Tumuhimbise Confidence a waitress and also resident of Mbuya and 20 year old Niwamanya Kenneth a casual laborer and resident of Katanga zone also in Nakawa division Kampala district.

These have however pleaded not guilty before grade one magistrate Joan Acha and remanded until the 7th of February 2020 as investigations continues.

Prosecution states that between December 2019 and 19th January 2020, at hardware city at Nakasero street stole plumbing materials valued at 8,100,000 shillings a property of a one Sembajwe Abdallah.

Tumuhimbise confidence is further charged with receiving alleged stolen plumbing materials while knowing valued at 1.9 million shillings belonging to a one Bakar Edris while Niwamanya Keneath is also separately charged with allegedly receiving stolen plumbing materials valued at 840,000 shillings.