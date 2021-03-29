Three arrested, charged with murder

By Robert Segawa

Police has revealed that they have slapped five murder charges against the prime suspect in the murder of four women and a three months baby.

Last week a joint security team arrested 23-year-old Musa Musasizi a resident of Mujomba Zone six, Nakulabye in Rubaga division over the gruesome murders.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists that Musasizi confessed before the Mengo magistrate that he first had sexual intercourse with the women before killing them as a hobby.

Enanga noted that the suspect first killed his lover Mclean Ahereza whom he suspected of infidelity and dumped his body in Nateete and burnt it using paraffin.

He later killed four other women and a three months baby and stuffed the bodies in sacks and later burnt them to hide evidence.

The police spokesperson said before arrest, Musasizi was planing to date another woman and later kill her .

Enanga added that several exhibits including shoes,knickers and bags which belonged to the deceased women where recovered from