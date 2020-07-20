Tiperu loses interest in case against Wadri

By Sania Babirye

National Resistance Movement’s Nusura Tiperu has told the court of appeal that she has lost interest in an election appeal challenging the victory of Kisiano Wadru as Arua municipality MP and want it withdrawn without costs.

Today her lawyers led by Rashid Babu informed three court of appeal justices led by Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Elizabeth Musoke and Irene Mulyagonja that their client has lost interest in the said case and have already written to the electoral commission informing them that they had lost interest in the said case.

However, MP Wadri’s lawyers have objected to Tiper’s submissions saying they are not contented since they have already spent finances in preparing for the said case and that if court is inclined to dismiss the said case, Tiperu should pay them costs incurred.

Wadri’s lawyers led by Kania Lenarto have stated that they have never received the said letter neither has the electoral commission.

Now court has dismissed the said case and ordered Tiperu to pay costs to Wadri.

Tiperu filed an appeal in 2017 after Aria high court judge Anthony Oyuko Ojoko dismissed her election petition on allegations of electoral mal practices on grounds that she had failed to adduce sufficient evidence to prove the alleged electoral mal practices.

Other appeals that have been heard include that of Rubaga South voter Habib Buwembo against MP Kato Lubwama , Cathy Batabigaba Mirembe of Kibale constituency among others.

Court said it will in the said appeals on notice.