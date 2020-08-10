Top police officials to be arrested in church eviction saga

By Robert Segawa

Kampala resident city commissioner Farida Mayanja together with Kampala metropolitan police Commander Moses Kafeero have ordered the arrest of Katwe District police Commander SP David Epedu, Oc Ndeeba Police ASP Mugira Yeko Kato and FFU Commander Katwe Police Isabirye Kaloli for failing to protect demolition of St. Peter’s Church Ndeeba . The church was demolished last night disregarding government directives that stopped all evictions on land during this COVID19 period.

The order came after both parties had a closed door meeting with RCC, KMP Commander, RPC Kampala south, Regional CID Commander Kampala metropolitan and church leaders at the demolished site in Ndeeba this afternoon.

According to Kampala metropolitan police spokesman SP Patrick Onyango police has so far arrested 11 people suspected to have been party of the demolition of St. Peter’s church. Police has also impounded two motor vehicles that were recovered from the scene and these are Reg. No. UAY 796N canta white loaded with metals,UBG 682Q Tractor/ Engineering plant (excavator)

Onyango adds that they are looking for the property owner, a one Dodovico Mwanje .

The suspects have been charged with malicious damage of property.

Police warns the general public who are planning to evict people during this period of COVID19 that they risk being arrested and charged in courts of law if they go ahead with their intentions.