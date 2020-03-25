Traders ask for government’s intervention on rent

By Robert Segawa

Traders under the Kampala city traders association ( Kacita) are asking the president to compel Landlords and building owners to excuse them from rent during this period when the country is facing a near complete lock down due to the outbreak of COVID19.

Association Spokesperson Isa Ssekito says ever since the president ordered closure of boarders it has been very difficult for traders to make sales. He says many of them have resorted to staying home to follow the government directive of minimizing movements while others simply have no stock to avail to their clients. He also says they are very few buyers in town who are buying basic needs other than things they can do without during this period.

Ssekito therefore says because of the pressure landlords are placing on these people during this stressing time, many are going to be forced to take loans so as to pay rent which he asks that government intervenes before it is too late.