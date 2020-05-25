Traffic police officer knocked

By Robert Segawa

Police in Kiira is holding a driver who knocked down a traffic officer on duty on Sunday evening.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesman Patrick Onyango says that the incident happened at Bweyogerere along Kampala Jinja road.

Innocent Ayesugye attached to Seeta police station was driving motor cycle registration number UP2164 when he was knocked from behind by driver of RAV4 registration number UAS 597U.

Ayesigye survived with two fractured legs and other serious injuries and is currently admitted at Gwatiro health center in Bweyogerere.

Onyango adds that the errant driver was apprehended and will be charged with two counts including careless driving, failure to report accident as well as causing an accident that led to badly harm.