Travelers stranded as Gulu officials enforce presidential directive

By Deo Wasswa

Gulu District LCV Chairperson, Martin Ojara Mapinduzi has revealed that the the district which is currently under lock down and shall be reopened on Monday 29th June, 2020 as promised by the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Acheng.

Transporters and travelers were left stranded on Wednesday morning at Gulu main Bus Park after security enforced what was understood as a president’s directive that reportedly stated that Gulu is among the high-risk districts under investigation.

Other high-risk districts under investigation include; Rakai, Kyotera, Amuru, Buikwe, Arua, Adjumani, Moyo and Nebbi.

Mapenduzi made revelation while delivering a key note address in an Online dialogue organized by Action Aid discussing issues affecting Local Government Service Delivery during the COVID-19 Pandemic and how to counter them.

During the discussion, Mapenduzi called upon District leaders as well as the central government to consider building stronger disaster management structures and stronger institutions that can always fight and respond to pandemics when they arise.