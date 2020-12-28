Tumukunde asks Ugandans not to be intimidated

By Sania Babirye

Independent presidential candidate Lt.Gen. Henry Tumukunde has called upon Ugandans to not be intimidated by security operatives in their struggle for the liberation of this country.

Speaking at the burial of a private guard of National unity platform party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi in Masaka, Tumukunde said that these actions of security operatives including the torturing of opposition members is just away of scaring them from continuing with their struggle to depose this government.

He adds that tear gas will not kill them and as opposition, they must not look back but continue with the struggle.

He also called upon mourners to fundraise for the late Frank Senteza’s young family.

Senteza is said to have been run over by a military patrol car at Busega and dies at Rubaga hospital on Sunday.

The army has since then issued a press statement denying the said allegations.

Meanwhile, Kawooya David is still admitted in critical condition.

David’s video being beaten by military police went viral on social media after he got out of the car to save Frank who was bleeding profusely after allegedly being run over by a military truck.