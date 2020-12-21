Tumukunde lashes out at Government

By Sania Babirye

Independent presidential candidate Lt.Gen.Tumukunde has lashed out at the state for what he called wasting his time by failing to withdraw case in which he is charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition’s and treason.

Today, Tumukunde appeared in person at city hall court grade one Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise expecting for trial after court issued criminal summons against him last month for failing to appear in court for the said case.

However, the case could not go on since Tumukunde’s lawyers filed an application in the high court accusing the state of violating his human rights after he was detained for more than 48 hours without charge.

The magistrate then accused Tumukunde’s lawyers of frustrating the hearing of the said case due to the pending determination of the other application.

Tumukunde speaking shortly after the adjournment of his case to the 21st of January 2021, stated that this case is baseless and a violation of his human rights since there’s nothing substantial.

He stated that he was an army officer provided with a gun by the same government prosecuting him over the the said gun.

He says that all retired army officers are provided by a gun and that he had had it all the time with escorts.

He however says that his troubles started when he declared his intentions to contest for the top seat to unseat his boss.

On the allegations of treason, over his statement he made while on Tv that he was allegedly inviting Rwanda to come and attack Uganda, Tumukunde has described the allegations as just a joke.

Tumukunde added that it was not fair that other presidential candidates are busy going on with their campaigns yet he has to stop his programs and attend court.

His lawyers have now asked court to dismiss the said case on grounds of political persecution. Lt.Gen.Tumukunde was granted bail on the 11 of May after spending almost three months in Luzira prison.On 18 of March 2020, Tumukende was remanded to Luzira prison after he pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

On the treason charge, Prosecution states that on the 5th of March 2020 while appearing on a morning show at one of the local Tv stations in Kamwokya, the Rt. Lt Gen made utterances which were calculated to instigated the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause a unlawful change of government

On the unlawful possession fire arms and ammunition, its states that on the 13th of March 2020 at his office Impala Avenue in Kololo,was found in possession of 2 guns; an Ak47 and a pistol . Prosecution further states that he is charged with unlawful possession of 34 rounds of ammunition’s without a valid firearm licence

Tumukunde however told court on the charges of being in possession of firearms and ammunition, he was in lawful possession of the said gun since it was given to him with the said ammunition as a retired Gen .

Treason, is a capital case bailable and triable only by the High court .