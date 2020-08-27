Tumukunde seeks permanent order restraining state from issuing him arrest warrants

By Sania Babirye

Presidential aspirant Rtd Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde has petitioned the high court seeking orders to stop the government from ever threatening to arrest him.

This is after Tumukunde snapped summons by the CID to appear t the headquarters on the 18th of this month over allegations that he met veteran soldiers and held other gatherings in violation of the Standard operation procedures.

Through his lawyer Anthony Wameeli, Tumukunde says the said arrest threats signed on by grave Akullo the CID boss are are a violation of his fundamental rights to association , expression of a view and freedom from discrimination.

He now wants court to issue a permanent order restraining the state from ever issuing him such arrest threats because being a presidential aspirant, he is mandated by law to consult voters and gather signature 3/4 of signatures from at least 100 districts of Uganda in order to stand for presidency which will be interfered with by the said arrests .

He says that the said summons do not disclose any offense yet they were also copied to Chief of Defense Forces and the UPDF despite him having retired from the Force in 2015.

He adds that he did not break any law by meeting up with the army veterans because he duly picked nomination forms as a presidential aspirant and notified the Electoral commission of his intentions to consult and traverse the entire country looking for the required signatures.

Tumumunde notes that this is just to frustrate a d suffocate his political ambitions by state because politicians from the ruling NRM party have on several occasions involved veterans in political activities and none of them has ever been summoned at CID.

He also wants court to compel government to pay him 70 million as damages for his violated rights and high handedness they have exhibited.

Court is yet to hear the said application.