Tumukunde set to reveal 2021 presidential plans

By Sania Babirye



2021 presidential candidate hopeful Lt.Gen. Henry Tumukunde has announced that he will be revealing his 2021 presidential plans in three days time.

Gen.Tumukunde’s lawyer Anthony Wameeli made the revelation this morning at Buganda road court were their client had appeared for further mention of his treason and unlawful possession of fire arms cases.

Wameeli also revealed that Gen.Tumukunde will also reveal what he went through while in detention at Luzira prison were he had been in remand since the 18th of Match this year before he was granted bail on the 11th of this month.

Gen.Tumukunde appeared before city hall grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise who adjourned the case to the 2nd of June after state prosecutor Joseph Kyomuhendo informed court that their investigations are not complete due to the ongoing COVID-19 lock down and needed more time to complete them.

The magistrate also declined a request by Tumukunde’s lawyer to have state given the last adjournment since their client is hoping to stand for presidency and nerds to be free from continues court appearances.

State had asked court to dismiss the said request saying its too early for Tumukunde to ask for a last adjournment when the 2021 elections are still far.

And as a result, the magistrate dismissed the request on grounds that its too early for Tumukunde to ask for a last adjournment and that due to the chief justice directives issued, only urgent cases and bail hearing are being heard in the ongoing COVID-19 lock down.

On 18 of March 2020, Tumukunde was remanded to Luzira prison after he pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

On the treason charge, Prosecution states that on the 5th of March 2020 while appearing on a morning show at one of the local television stations in Kamwokya, the Rt. Lt Gen made utterances which were calculated to instigated the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause a unlawful change of government

On the unlawful possession fire arms and ammunition, its states that on the 13th of March 2020 at his office Impala Avenue in Kololo,was found in possession of 2 guns; an Ak47 and a pistol . Prosecution further states that he is charged with unlawful possession of 34 rounds of ammunition’s without a valid firearm license

Tumukunde however, told court on the charges of being in possession of firearms and ammunition, he was in lawful possession of the said gun since it was given to him with the said ammunition as a retired Gen .

Treason, is a capital case bailable and triable only by the High court .