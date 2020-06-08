Tutor sent to jail for stealing sugar

By Sania Babirye

A tutor who allegedly stole 30 kilos of sugar valued at 90,000 shillings has been sent on remand at Kitalya government prison.

The suspect is identified as Vian Ahimbisibwe a resident of Muyenga Bukasa in Makindye division .

He appeared before Makindye court grade one magistrate Patience Ronah Tukundane and pleaded not guilty to the offense.

He has been remanded until the 17th of this month for trial.

Court heard that Ahimbisibwe in the month of April 2020 at Bukasa stole 30kg of Sugar valued at 90,000shillings the property of Annah Birungi.