Two arrested for kidnapping foreigners

By Robert Segawa



Police in Kampala has detained two people including one Ugandan and an Indian on charges of extortion

The suspects are identified as Mugumya Ignatius and Tuffel Belam .

The deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire says that the suspects were arrested after convincing four Indians that they will get them jobs in Canada once they come to Uganda but they instead kidnapped them in an Hotel and started demanding 50,000 US Dollars ransom .

Luke says that police recovered the four suspects from a Hotel in Bweyogerere and handed them over to the Embassy of India and they are planning to repatriate them.

Luke says that they have established that there is a group of people who tend to invite people from foreign countries with promising them jobs,on arrival, they are kidnapped and their passports are confiscated while their abductors ask ask for money .