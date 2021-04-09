Two bar maids sent to jail for battering a customer

By Sania Babirye

City hall court remanded a bar owner and two bar maids to Kigo government prison for beating up a customer who failed to clear her bill.

The suspects include 32 year old Promise Akatwijuka, 24 year old Doreen Nakalema and 20 year old Elizabeth Aline 20 years and Promise Akatwijuka .

These were charged with assault and occasioning actual bodily harm but denied the said offence.

Grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise remanded them until the 21st of this month for trial.

Prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire says, the trio and others still at large, on April 2nd 2021 at Kyebando Nsooba zone unlawfully assaulted Jackline Kyatuhire thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.