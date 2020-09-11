Two bodies discovered in a trench after a heavy down pour in Kampala

By Robert Segawa

Police have recovered two dead bodies along Nakivubo Channel at Clock Tower near Total fuel station, today afternoon after a heavy downpour.

The two bodies are said to have been carried by running water from different places.

The first body retrieved was of female juvenile aged 12 years, identified as Namazzi Alyera, a resident of Nsambya Kitooro, Makindye Division, Kampala Capital City.

According to Patrick Onyango Kampala metropolitan Police Spokesman, its alleged that Namazzi was playing with her friends during the rain and their ball fell in the trench.

She tried to remove the ball, but the water overpowered her and took her down the drain. Her body was discovered by a boda boda rider who saw it and immediately called the police.

While police was retrieving the body of the young girl another body of a male adult also was discovered in the same spot.

Onyango appeals to members of the public to be very cautious during this rainy season and avoid moving in the rain especially in flood prone areas.