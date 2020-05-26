Two held for defrauding gender ministry official

By Sania Babirye

Makidye Magistrate court has charged two people who are accused of defrauding 75 million shillings from a Ministry of Gender official. They sold to him chemicals that were meant to erase security stamps from bundles of United States Dollars which was false.

The two include Herbert Akatukunda 41, a broker also resident of Kabuuma Makindye Sabagabo and 25 year old Christopher Turyatemba a resident of Kibiri village in Wakiso district.

The two have been arraigned before grade one magistrate Patience Ronah Tukundane and pleaded not guilty to the offense of conspiracy to commit a felony and obtaining money by false pretense.

They have however been released on bail and ordered to return to court on the 23rd of June for trial.

Prosecution states that the two and others still at large between 23rd March and 4th May 2020 between Nsambya in Makindye and Entebbe in Wakiso district, with intent to defraud obtained 75million shillings from Leo Nampogo Ministry of Gender planner by falsely pretending that they were selling to him chemicals to erase security stamps from Bundles of United States Dollars whereas not.