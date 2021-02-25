Two khadis suspended by Supreme Mufti

By Sania Babirye



The Masaka district Kadhi Sheikh Buruhani Bagunduse and Bunyoro district Kadhi Sheikh Mustapher Kugonza Ashraf have been suspended by the Supreme Mufti of Uganda Ramadan Mubaje over failure to fulfill their duties and are to hand over their offices to the new acting Kadhis including Sheikh Wasajja Uzair and Sheikh Idris Songolo respectively starting Friday.

In a letter issued by the the Uganda Muslim Supreme council secretary for legal affairs, Sheikh Muhammad Mushid Luwemba, the two were impeached by their joint districts session committee after they failed to deliver services to their expectations.

These are now being investigated for their alleged failure to fulfill their duties as district leaders.

The joint session committees comprises of Kadhis from districts in their respective regions and is charged with duties including disciplining leaders who are found to have erred in their duties.

Kugonza was appointed on the 12th of April 2017 replacing replacing sheikh Musa Babanja after retiring.