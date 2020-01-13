Two men held over murder of business man

By Robert Segawa

Police in Kampala is holding two men in connection with the kidnap and murder of a business man dealing in Fish Maws, after which his body was dumped in Kyetume Mukono district.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the deceased was identified as Mutebi Robert Guggwa.

It is alleged that on Saturday evening two men who were traveling in a Toyota Mark II registration number UAR 066B kidnapped Mutebi Robert Guggwa on his way to Jinja, on reaching Katosi road they started searching him and robbed an unspecified amount of cash but he fought back in process they killed him and after dumped the body in Kyetume, Mukono district.

Enanga added that police used CCTV cameras to identify the number plate and later managed arrest the two suspects in Kyengera heading to Masaka.

He further says that, the two have confessed participating in killing the business man . Police is also trying to ascertain whether they have also been involved in other five cases of similar circumstances that could have been reported against the two at Mbarara police station .