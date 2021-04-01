Two men sent to Kitalya prisons for being found in possession of Pangolins

By Sania Babirye

Buganda road court chief magistrates Miriam Akello Ayo convicts two men for being in possession of two Live pangolins after they pleaded guilty to the said offence.

These include 28 year old Joseph Kakooza a resident of Kigunga- Entebbe in Wakiso district and John Wamala.

They have been remanded to Kitalya government prison until the 7th of April for sentencing.

Prosecution states that, on March 8th 2021 at Ntinda Nakawa Division in Kampala district the convicts were unlawful found in possession of two live pangolins without a valid wildlife use right.

Meanwhile, the same judge has convicted a Police officer Constables Emaru Samuel attached to Canine headquarters after pleading guilty to the offence of unlawful possession of protected species after he was arrested while in possession of two whole pieces of raw elephant ivory .

He was charged with a one Levy Eliu a peasant farmer of Opalangor village, Alere parish in Amuria District.

Chief magistrate Miriam Okello Ayo has now remanded the suspects until April 7th for sentencing.

Prosecution says on March 16th 2021 at Apoloros village in Kapelebyong District the two had in their possession two whole pieces of raw elephant Ivory weighing 43.2kgs without valid wildlife use right.