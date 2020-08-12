Two remanded for robbing a bank

By Sania Babirye

City hall court has remanded two men from Kasanda district for allegedly robbing Opportunity Bank Head office in Kampala 309,000,000 million shillings.

The suspects include 44 year old Sulaiman Katumba a businessman and 42 year old Godfrey Ssenyonjo a driver.

The two have appeared before a grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and pleaded not guilty to the offense of theft.

They have now been remanded to Sentema government prison until the 26th of this month for trial.

It is alleged that the two and others still at large between December 2019 and January 2020 at Kamwokya Opportunity Bank Head office stole 309,000,000shillings the property of Opportunity Bank.