Two security guards arrested after fierce fight

By Robert Segawa

Police in Mukono has arrested two security guards for attempted murder.

Its alleged that on Wednesday night in Namilyango, Mukono District, Francis Andama, a Security guard attached to SEK Security Company Services armed with Star rifle with five bullets, had a misunderstanding with Daniel Amala, 48, also a watchman. According to Patrick Onyango, Amala escorted his girlfriend and on coming back the Andama refused to open for him and his friend Richard Bwire.

Amala then forced himself in and a quarrel ensued Andama fired bullets and shot Amala in the right arm.

Police was informed and responded to the scene and arrested two suspects in the custody are Andama and Bwire.

They are to be charged with attempted murder and both are detained at Seeta Police Station while exhibits that include cartridges and a star rifle are in store.