Two suspected of beating an old woman have been arrested

By Robert Segawa

Territorial Police in greater Bushenyi has so far arrested two suspects who form part of a group of people that allegedly assaulted 66 year’s old woman suspecting her for being a witch doctor.

This comes after a video of helpless elderly woman Identified as Maria Kyomugisha went viral on social media showing her being canned by two people while capturing her on video.

Addressing a news conference at police headquarters in Naguru, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga noted that it is believed that on 1st March 2020 the suspects found the 66 year old Maria Kyomugisha in a plantation of one Lukia Atuhungire in possession of a bird skull at Kyakabizi Shell in Bushenyi district and assaulted her by canning and later took her to police where police released her on police on charges of criminal trespass

But Fred Enanga noted that after the video which shows her while being canned went on viral Social media territorial police in greater Bushenyi launched the hunt for the suspects and two of them who includes Atuhungire Lukia and the owner of the plantation and Vicente Kamukama were arrested as they look for the prime suspect identified as Keith.

He maintained that police is currently investigating two files which includes that of criminal trespass which opened up on Maria Kyomugisha and that of assault which was opened up on the suspects which assaulted her