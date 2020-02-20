Two suspects to be charged with interrupting parliamentary business

By Robert Segawa

Police says two suspects apprehended at Parliament on Wednesday will be charged with three counts of Criminal trespass, Malicious damage and interrupting parliamentary business.

Police adds that one of the suspects is being held at Jinja road police station , while the other is at the central police station Kampala.

While addressing the journalists at CID headquarters Kibuli, Patrick Onyango Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson says the duo has already recorded statements from which police established that they come in as harmless visitors.

The duo will soon have their files sent to state attorney for perusal before they appeared to city hall court.

On Wednesday evening business come to standstill in the Parliament when the two youth jump from visitors gallery to disrupt afternoon proceedings with leaflets read corruption starts from Parliament putting security to a test.