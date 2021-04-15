UAE Embassy donates Ramadhan food packages to Vulnerable muslims

By Sania Babirye

The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Uganda (UAE) has Donates Ramadhan Food Packages to the vulnerable Muslims.

The said food reliefs has been distributed to over 1000 vulnerable Muslims including the Elderly, Widows, Disabled, Single Mothers and Orphans.

The UAE ambassador His Excellency Abdallah Hassan Al Shamsi handed over the food packages to the beneficiaries at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC headquarters in Kampala.

Ambassador Abdallah revealed that the donation was the collective effort of UAE based Non-Governmental organisations- NGO’s such as Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable Organization, Humanitarian Foundation and Ahmed Bin Zayed Foundation.

The envoy hailed UMSC for the cordial working relationship and pledged on his own behalf and that of his government to bolster the bilateral inter-Governmental cooperation between UAE and Uganda.

The 2nd Deputy Mufti His Eminence Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa who represented His Eminence Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje the Mufti of Uganda, paid special tribute to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE and the entire Citizenry for exhibiting compassion towards Vulnerable people in Uganda and beseeched the Almighty Allah to shower them with blessings.

Muslims allover the world commenced their Holy Month fasting on Tuesday this week.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam in which Muslims abstain from food and drinks from dawn to sunset.